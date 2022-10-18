GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrandSouth Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 27.00%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

