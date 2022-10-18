Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $1.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.
Insider Activity at Visa
Visa Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.25 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.28. The firm has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
