Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.