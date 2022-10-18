Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after purchasing an additional 294,926 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,124,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after purchasing an additional 444,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $107.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.