Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

