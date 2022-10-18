Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $199,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 57,548 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.64 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average of $272.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

