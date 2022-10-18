Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

