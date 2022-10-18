Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

