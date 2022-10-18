Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

