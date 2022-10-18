Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

