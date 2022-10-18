Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $748,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.18 and a one year high of $135.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

