Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.