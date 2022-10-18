Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,444 iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

