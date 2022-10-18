Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CDW by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 156,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CDW Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of CDW opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.
CDW Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
