Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.