Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

