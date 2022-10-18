Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 21,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 111,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Eaton by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

