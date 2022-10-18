Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

NYSE EOG opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

