Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

