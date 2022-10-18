Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $310.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.