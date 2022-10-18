Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $362.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.47. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

