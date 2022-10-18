Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

