Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Get Rating

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

