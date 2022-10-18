Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,238 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.