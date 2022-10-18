Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14,923.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 319.0% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SHM stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

