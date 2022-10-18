Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after buying an additional 406,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TIP opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

