Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HRMY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13.
Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences
In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
