Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HRMY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.40. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The company had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

