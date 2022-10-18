HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Charge Enterprises stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30. Charge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 288.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

