HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LOOP opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

Loop Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

