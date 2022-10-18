HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Loop Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LOOP opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $17.94.
Institutional Trading of Loop Industries
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.