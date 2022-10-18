Head to Head Survey: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHF and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SHF alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.11 $113.52 million ($0.46) -2.91

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.9% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SHF and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 69.39% 1.65% loanDepot -3.10% -4.87% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SHF and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $4.41, indicating a potential upside of 228.82%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than SHF.

Risk and Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

loanDepot beats SHF on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Rating)

SHF Holdings, Inc. offers banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD (cannabidiol), and ancillary operators. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.