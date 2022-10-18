Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €62.98 ($64.27) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.87.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

