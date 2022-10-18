Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

