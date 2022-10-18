Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hess by 880.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $131.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.