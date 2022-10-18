Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,133.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

