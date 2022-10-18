Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,200 ($14.50).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Hilton Food Group Trading Up 4.6 %
LON:HFG opened at GBX 657 ($7.94) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 815.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,005.83. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 508.57 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The stock has a market cap of £588.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.50.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
