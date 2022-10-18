Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hormel Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.34 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hormel Foods by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

