HSBC Lowers Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

