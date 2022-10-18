I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $70.65.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
