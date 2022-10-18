ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in September

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 82,861 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICUI opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 343.51 and a beta of 0.57. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $135.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.