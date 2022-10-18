Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 40,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideanomics

Ideanomics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

