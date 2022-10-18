Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 40,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.48.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ideanomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
