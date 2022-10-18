IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 225.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.