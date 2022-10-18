iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 10.6 %

IHRT stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

