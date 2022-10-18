Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $190.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

