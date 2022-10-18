Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average of $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,451.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.