iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 14.1% in September

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMBI. B. Riley raised iMedia Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 9.1 %

iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Featured Articles

