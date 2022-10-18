IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

IMI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.1811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

