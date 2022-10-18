IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
IMI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $49.46.
IMI Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.1811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMI (IMIAY)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.