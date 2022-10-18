Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunome stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Immunome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

