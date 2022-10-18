Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Up 9.7% in September

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunome stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunome, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Immunome at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

