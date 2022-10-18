Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in September

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,913 shares of company stock worth $185,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMVT opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

