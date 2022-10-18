IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of IMV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,387,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

IMV Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of IMV stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. IMV has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About IMV

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 31,764.92% and a negative return on equity of 248.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

