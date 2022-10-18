Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 998,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Independent Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 598,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.